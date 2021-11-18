As we wrap up another incredible deploy conference, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite moments from the week. We’re so thankful for this global community of builders — from entrepreneurs, startups, small businesses, and more — that joined us to learn about all things cloud native.

DigitalOcean has spent the last ten years simplifying cloud computing so that builders around the world can participate and thrive in this software community. This week, we engaged with fellow builders and learned from experts in the field who shared how their scrappy teams continue to keep cloud computing simple while still growing and scaling their businesses.

We kicked things off with a keynote from Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean, as he shared his thoughts on the critical role software developers play in business strategies. He also gave insight into what’s next for DigitalOcean, specifically in serverless offerings through the acquisition of nimbella, as DigitalOcean seeks to provide more choice to application builders while maintaining simplicity and price predictability.

And we heard from Admas Kanyagia, VP of Social Impact at DigitalOcean, on her vision for giving back through programs like Hollie’s Hub for Good, the Pledge 1% movement, and more.

If you weren’t able to attend, we’ve got you covered. You can find recordings of all the sessions on our website. Some of the highlights are:

All things Kubernetes

In her session, 3 Ways to Spin Up a Kubernetes Cluster, Kim Schlesinger, Developer Advocate, DigitalOcean, explained three different strategies for creating a Kubernetes cluster and unpacked the pros and cons of each. Check out her session to learn how to create a repeatable Kubernetes deployment process for all of your infrastructure needs. Sachin Jha took it a step further in his talk, Should Startups Adopt Kubernetes? Why, How, & When To Adopt, and described how to determine the right time to adopt Kubernetes to help scale the business.

Strategies for scaling businesses

In their session, From 0 to 3 Million+ Deployments: Scaling App Platform on Kubernetes, Sr. Software Engineers at DigitalOcean Nicholas Tate and Kamal Nassar walked us through how they handled the immense growth of DigitalOcean’s App Platform. They explained how they scale efficiently when the user base expands and overcome the challenges that often come with growth.

Finally, Roxie Elliot, Director, Content Marketing, DigitalOcean, dove into highlights from our recent research report and explained how businesses of all sizes use cloud services, their pain points, and how cloud-native businesses are distinct from other companies.

Compelling customer stories

One of the best things about building a community like this is the chance to learn from each other. Through a variety of customer stores, we were able to explore real-life examples of businesses finding simple solutions to complex problems through cloud computing. We heard from brands like Atom Learning, who used DigitalOcean’s simple solutions to efficiently scale and meet growing needs, EMR-Bear, who took the stress out of infrastructure management with managed solutions, and more.

We hope to see you at the next deploy conference! Visit the deploy website to watch content on-demand. To stay in the loop with the latest event information, visit DigitalOcean’s community site.