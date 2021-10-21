Calling all developers! DigitalOcean is preparing for another deploy conference, the virtual event for global development teams. Join us on November 16th and 17th, as technical experts from DigitalOcean share practical takeaways on using cloud technologies to grow your business. With a focus on cloud native applications, you'll walk away with Kubernetes starter kits, time-saving security tips, and robust tooling setups to build your software with ease.

Cloud native applications — apps that are built and run to take full advantage of all the benefits that cloud computing offers — have risen in popularity in recent years because they’re easier to scale, allowing builders to quickly and efficiently launch, support, and grow their businesses. This November, we’ll focus on how builders can accelerate the development of cloud native apps, especially among startups and small-to-medium-sized businesses.

Best practices and business growth: sessions for all builders

We’ll kick things off with a message from DigitalOcean’s CEO, Yancey Spruill, where he will share his thoughts on all the product enhancements we’ve made this year and highlight some customers who have built robust and scalable businesses on DigitalOcean. His keynote will be followed by presentations from engineers, customers, and other experts that are building technologies and businesses powered by the cloud.

Through keynotes and product demos, you’ll get the tools you need to find success with cloud services. We’ll cover a variety of topics including setting up Kubernetes clusters to best practices for critical operations like logging, security monitoring, backup, and more. You’ll hear real stories from other builders, sharing their startup journeys and how scrappy developer teams are using DigitalOcean to meet their business goals. And you’ll learn how you can build your business more efficiently with managed cloud services.

deploy runs November 16th and 17th, with a four-hour conference block on each day. Use the full agenda to plan your day and star your favorite sessions to create a custom viewing schedule.

Content and community: get involved with other developers

Event attendees will have another opportunity to connect, converse, and collaborate with developers around the world in the deploy Discord server. Chat in real-time with attendees, speakers, and DigitalOcean executives to get insight on any of your business challenges. On conference day, we’ll open up additional rooms where you can play games and video network with other conference attendees.

We’re thrilled to be a part of this amazing community and can’t wait to connect with everyone at the event!

RSVP Here