DigitalOcean’s virtual conference is back! Join us at deploy, Power Your Business

DigitalOcean is gearing up for another edition of its signature conference, deploy, with the goal of celebrating, educating, and connecting awesome builders from all over the world. Last year we succeeded in bringing together over 5k developers from all over the world to discuss important topics like building cloud-native apps and open source tools. On June 29th, we continue building on that success by bringing you another event that has you and your business in mind. This year’s conference is focused on helping small businesses and startups scale on the cloud. We’re excited to introduce deploy, Power Your Business.

The world continues to rapidly change and shift by the day, but one thing that remains constant is the increased adoption of online products and services. DigitalOcean is on a mission to simplify cloud computing and enable startups, developers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs alike to spend more time building software that changes the world.

Join us as we bring together great minds, great ideas, and the power of the cloud to take your business to the next level. Here’s a sneak preview of deploy and everything you should know about the 8-hour event so you can get the most out of your experience.

From products to pitches: Content that speaks to small businesses

Kicking off the event, DigitalOcean’s CEO, Yancey Spruill will talk about where we're headed as a company and also share some exciting product updates. His keynote will be followed by presentations from community members, engineers, customers, and other experts that are building technologies and businesses powered by the cloud.

The content spans a wide breadth of topics relevant to anyone who is a builder - whether you are building a simple app, a business, or a body of knowledge. From learning how to scale your applications to understanding the complex world of fundraising with Techstars, this event enables businesses to set up, secure, and scale with ease.

With live Q&A and an active Discord server that connects speakers and attendees one on one, there’s ample opportunity to engage and learn something new to power your business.

Make sure to view the full agenda and create a custom schedule based on your interests.

Come for the resources, stay for the real connections

Our community is bigger than us and extremely vibrant. Last year, we created a deploy Discord server, with channels dedicated to different DigitalOcean products and programs, as well as off-topic channels for sparks of creativity, fun, and general chatter.

We want to continue connecting and collaborating with you all in a remote and safe manner, which is why we’re re-opening the server. The deploy Discord is where all attendees can come together and engage directly with each other and the DigitalOcean team.

Starting June 15th, you’ll be able to pop into the deploy Discord and begin introducing yourself to the community. On conference day, we’ll open up all of the channels so that you can:

Ask your burning tech questions to speakers in the breakout groups. Take a break and enjoy some live entertainment in the off-topic channels. Snap selfies in the deploy photo booth. Network with fellow attendees in the #introductions channel. Follow the event on social and tag your experience with #DOdeploy.

Members of our team will be available throughout the event. Everyone is invited, from executive staff and engineers to product builders and content creators. The server will include special networking rooms, photo booths, and literary entertainment, all to ensure you have optimal access to meet and engage with fellow community members.

We’re so honored to have such an incredible community and we can’t wait to connect with each and every one of you at deploy. The time and details are below:

Date: June 29th, 2021 @ 9 am ET

RSVP HERE

#DOdeploy

We look forward to seeing you there!