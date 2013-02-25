Deploy RoR in the Cloud in 5 Minutes and 55 Seconds

Today, we're extremely excited to announce our partnership and integration with Cloud 66.

With the full integration and support of DigitalOcean by Cloud 66, you can deploy, manage and configure your Rails apps to DigitalOcean easier than before. This means single click scaling, load balancing, scheduled backups, server monitoring, proactive log analysis and much more for all your Rails applications on our SSD cloud servers.

Our goal at DigitalOcean is to bring premium performance, breakthrough pricing, and convenience to every developer. Through our partnership with Cloud 66, we will be able to deliver performance and convenience to even more developers around the world. We're thrilled to be working with the Cloud 66 team.

To learn more about the partnership and how it works click here.