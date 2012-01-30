DigitalOcean Launches European Hosting with Amsterdam POP

From day one, our code was written to support multiple regions. We launched offering services exclusively out of NY1 (our first US facility), and today we are excited to announce the launch of our first European POP, Amsterdam 1 (AMS1).

Amsterdam was chosen because of its central location in Europe, its great connectivity, as its host to AMS-IX– the largest peering network in Europe. It's also an awesome city to visit if we need to do any hardware maintenance.

The region is available inside the DigitalOcean control panel for all users. Just select Amsterdam 1 when you are choosing your region and your European droplet will be ready in 55 seconds.