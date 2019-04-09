I am thrilled to share the exciting news today that we have acquired Nanobox, an application deployment and developer workflow automation platform. This acquisition brings both the passionate Nanobox team and their technology to DigitalOcean and propels us closer to our mission of bringing modern application development into reach for developers around the world – by automating DevOps workflows.

Developers have consistently asked for simpler app development tools to speed time to deployment. The Nanobox technology and developer experience allow us to provide the services and experiences that help eliminate the burden of managing infrastructure for you and your team, so you can continue to focus on what’s important for your business: creating modern apps. Tyler, the founding CEO of Nanobox, and the Nanobox team share our vision and values, and they are equally excited to join us in this journey.

While we are not ready to share specific product plans, I did want to share the news with our community and welcome the Nanobox team to the DigitalOcean family. We have a lot of work ahead of us in shaping our next set of offerings with this new capability. If you’d like to keep up with the developments, please sign up for updates. If you’d like to share ideas and problems you’d like us to solve with this technology, please leave a comment below. Our team is always eager to listen to the feedback from our customers and the developer community.

Happy coding,

Shiv, SVP Product