DigitalOcean Badge Images for Your Website

Posted 2012-10-31  in Community
Sammy avatar

Due to high demand, we've created 256px x 34px DigitalOcean badges for all of our amazing customers. We have provided below the .PNG files to download and save, as well as the HTML to copy and paste into your website code. We have blue and black badges. =]

<a href="https://www.digitalocean.com"><img src="https://www.digitalocean.com/assets/v2/digitalocean-small-badge.png" alt="cloud server, cloud hosting, VPS server"></a>

<a href="https://www.digitalocean.com"><img src="https://www.digitalocean.com/assets/v2/digitalocean-small-badge-black.png" alt="cloud server, cloud hosting, VPS server"></a>

Thank you for hosting with DigitalOcean!

