DigitalOcean Brings NYC to TechStars Boulder!

We're super excited to announce that DigitalOcean is going to spend the summer working a mile above sea level in Boulder, CO as part of the TechStars Boulder 2012 class!

This is a tremendous opportunity for us to engage with some of the best mentors in the world to help drive the company forward. TechStars Boulder, recently heralded as the number one startup accelerator in the nation, is now the home of 12 incredible companies for the summer.

We are honored and excited to be selected for the program. Over 1400 hundred companies applied to TechStars Boulder and 12 were selected to participate in the 13 week high impact accelerator program.

The first four days have been nothing short of amazing and we look forward to bringing that NYC hustle to Boulder.

Throughout the summer, you can expect some awesome progress — the first of which is the DigitalOcean Community coming this weekend. We'll be posting articles every week on some behind the scenes TechStars experiences (and of course some relevant materials on cloud hosting and infrastructure).

Stay tuned…