DigitalOcean Closes $37.2 Million Series A Led By Andreessen Horowitz

Today, we are excited to announce that we have closed a $37.2MM Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from our existing investors IA Ventures and CrunchFund.

We started DigitalOcean in the summer of 2011 with a simple mission: to make developers lives easier. We thought that the other players in the space had made IaaS too complicated. We focused on user experience and simplicity. Guiding ourselves with a single principle, can we build a product that we would love ourselves?

With three engineers we built the first version of our product and with help from the Hacker News community our growth exploded when we announced our SSD powered cloud.

In the past 15 months and with only a handful of engineers we've been able to hit some amazing milestones. We've launched over 1,000,000 virtual servers, processed 18,000,000 events, opened new datacenter regions in San Francisco and Singapore, for over 100,000 customers.

## Andreessen Horowitz

We are tackling a huge market with a big problem and when it came time to raise our next round we wanted to find the right partner that would join us in our uphill battle.

We met with Peter Levine of Andreessen Horowitz and he immediately impressed us not only with his technical knowledge but also with his views on open-source and how to build successful companies around that focus.

## Engineering At Scale

We chose to build our own cloud automation platform from the ground up. Instead of adopting an existing project we decided to build it ourselves. It was the only way we saw to create a unique experience that customers would love.

We are building services today that will make developers lives easier tomorrow. With thousands of servers spread across the entire world, scale is at the heart of DigitalOcean's engineering challenges.

With this funding, aside from purchasing a boat-load of servers and networking gear, we are growing our engineering team.

Great engineers reside in every city across the world and we're hiring remotely.

Whether you live in San Francisco, Amsterdam, or Australia, we'd love to chat about your passion for making developers lives easier and building large distributed systems.

## Thanks To The Community

We have been humbled by the support of our community.

We continue to be amazed everyday by the awesome work you do. Whether its writing tutorials, building iPhone and Android apps to manage droplets, or creating CLI wrappers for the API, we have been overwhelmed by your support.

This fundraise will allow us to sponsor more conferences, host meetups in different cities, and engage you, our amazing customers and community, all in an attempt to repay the love and support that you've shown us.

Without you, we would be nothing.

From the entire DigitalOcean team:

"THANK YOU!"