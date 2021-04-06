A couple of years ago, we launched DigitalOcean Managed Databases to give you the ability to focus more on building apps while spending less time on managing the database. With Managed Databases, you can spin up PostgreSQL, MySQL, and Redis clusters with just a few clicks. You don't have to worry about database administration as we handle the complex, mundane – but essential – tasks like configuration, security, and updates.

Up until now, Managed Databases only supported Basic Droplets. Basic Droplets (formerly known as ‘Standard’) are the entry level Droplets in our portfolio and use shared vCPUs. They provide relatively fast performance and are suitable for business use cases that can tolerate variable performance. But since they use shared vCPUs, their performance might be impacted if they happen to run on a hypervisor with other particularly CPU-hungry Droplets.

We are excited to announce that Managed Databases now support General Purpose Droplets, Storage-Optimized Droplets, and Memory-Optimized Droplets. Unlike the Basic Droplets, all these Droplet types offer 100% dedicated vCPUs and are ideal for mission critical workloads. The table below lists the various Droplet types supported by each database engine.

Check out this short video showing how easy it is to spin up database clusters with the new Droplet types.

Use cases: Here are the typical use cases for Managed Databases with the new Droplet types.

Managed Databases with General Purpose Droplets :

If you are looking to run your PostgreSQL and MySQL clusters with dedicated vCPUs, look no further than Managed Databases with General Purpose Droplets. You get high performance with these Droplets, and you can use them for databases that power business applications like e-commerce sites and enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) apps.





: If you are looking to run your PostgreSQL and MySQL clusters with dedicated vCPUs, look no further than Managed Databases with General Purpose Droplets. You get high performance with these Droplets, and you can use them for databases that power business applications like e-commerce sites and enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) apps. Managed Databases with Storage-Optimized Droplets :

If you're looking to run large, high-performance PostgreSQL or MySQL clusters that require a lot of storage, then Managed Database with Storage-Optimized Droplets is your best bet. Storage-Optimized Droplets are the newest kind of Droplet provided by DigitalOcean and they offer substantial amounts of NVMe SSD storage. Unlike regular SSDs, NVMe SSDs take advantage of parallelism to deliver optimal disk performance.





: If you’re looking to run large, high-performance PostgreSQL or MySQL clusters that require a lot of storage, then Managed Database with Storage-Optimized Droplets is your best bet. Storage-Optimized Droplets are the newest kind of Droplet provided by DigitalOcean and they offer substantial amounts of NVMe SSD storage. Unlike regular SSDs, NVMe SSDs take advantage of parallelism to deliver optimal disk performance. Managed Databases with Memory-Optimized Droplets:

If you need a large Redis cache and want to minimize the spend on compute resources, then Managed Redis with Memory-Optimized Droplets would be a great fit. Memory-Optimized Droplets provide dedicated vCPUs like General Purpose Droplets, but with twice the RAM, making them ideal for memory-intensive business applications.

Pricing: The table below provides the starting prices for Managed Databases with various Droplet types. Check out our pricing page for detailed info.

Managed PostgreSQL and Managed MySQL

Managed Redis

Regional availability: The Managed Databases with various Droplet types are currently available in the following regions. We'll be adding more regions in the next few months. Please check out the release notes for most up to date information on regional availability.

We hope that you are excited about this release and will give Managed Databases with new Droplet types a try. Check out the docs for more information.

If you’d like to have a conversation about using DigitalOcean and Managed Databases in your business, please contact our sales team.

Happy coding!

Mark Huber

Product Manager