DigitalOcean Opens San Francisco Datacenter

We are excited to announce the opening of our newest datacenter location: San Francisco, CA! In addition to serving the west coast, the datacenter is located next to the trans-pacific cables, providing a fast connection to Asia.

Over the past year, we had many site visitors from California (see map below) and an outpouring of requests on our feedback page, emails, and Tweets for a West Coast location. Starting today, we will be hosting Droplets in California from the Telx facility located at 200 Paul Avenue in San Francisco. Telx is a leading colocation and interconnection provider and one of the premier carrier facilities in Northern California (425,000 square feet in size and built with protection against earthquakes).

We are planning to open more datacenters in 2013, including locations in Brazil, UK, and Asia. Stay tuned! =]