DigitalOcean Raises $3.2M Seed Round Led By IA Ventures

Last week we announced a $3.2 million dollar seed round led by IA Ventures, with participation from CrunchFund and TechStars.

This funding will expand server capacity, add new datacenter locations, as well as allow for the development of Object Storage, a CDN, and more 1-click installs of common frameworks.

This is a big moment for us. We want to give a huge thank you to all of our customers and users. Without you this would never have been possible, and we are dedicated to providing you, our users, with the easiest-to-use cloud, building out features based on your feedback and requests.

Over the two years of DO's existence, our customers spun up over 350,000 servers and have deployed countless sites and apps. It is truly humbling to see the variety of uses that have been found for DigitalOcean Droplets.

Thank you for taking a chance on a hosting startup and thank you for sticking by us! We could never have aspired to such funding without our users and the amazing community that they have built.

As we continue to grow, we are focused on staying true to our vision of a cloud built for developers. We are excited to watch the user community expand and can't wait to see the opportunities, challenges, and code that lies ahead.

Additionally, when the funding was announced, we were invited to an interview with Bloomberg TV. You can see the interview DigitalOcean's CEO, Ben Uretsky, below.