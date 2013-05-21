DigitalOcean Releases New Customer Referral Program

[Editor's note:This post does not reflect the current state of our referal program. Check out all the details in This post does not reflect the current state of our referal program. Check out all the details in this more recent post.]

We are excited to announce our customer referral program! Our referral program rewards customers that suggest DigitalOcean to their friends and colleagues. We will issue $10 in account credits or commission for every referred customer that totals $10 in billings. There is no limit to how much you can earn.

Customers can access the referral program by clicking on the settings icon in the left menu of the control panel (see screen shot below).

Customers will be provided with a referral code link that will track referrals and commissions. The referral code link can be accessed within the 'Referral Program Settings' page (see below). There will be two different payout options available based on your preference: 'Account Credits' or 'PayPal'. Payouts or applied credit will be issued once a month.

Referrals have been a huge driver of success for DigitalOcean. We are excited to give back and support our customer's continued efforts in endorsing our services.

Nobody can tell the DigitalOcean story better than our customers! =]