Dive into Kubernetes with DigitalOcean at KubeCon & CloudNativeCon 2021!

DigitalOcean is proud to be a sponsor of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021. DigitalOcean is an avid supporter and user of Kubernetes–our platform as a service offering, App Platform, runs on Kubernetes, and we have many customers utilizing our own managed Kubernetes offering. In addition, several of our employees are contributors to Kubernetes, and we are always looking to further our support for the Kubernetes open source community. This year, we are participating in KubeCon & CloudNativeCon virtually, and we’re delighted to show off what we’ve got planned.

Conference Talks

We have a DigitalOcean speaker giving a talk at the conference intended to bring a greater understanding of Kubernetes to a wide audience.

On Thursday, October 14, starting at 3:25 pm PDT, Kim Schlesinger, Developer Advocate, will give a talk called “Beyond Block Diagrams: Different Ways of Understanding Kubernetes Architecture.”

In this talk, Kim will demonstrate a few different methods to visualize how Kubernetes components work together. This talk is for people who are new to Kubernetes and want to understand how the system is designed, as well as experienced engineers who are curious about alternative ways of visualizing Kubernetes architecture.

Virtual Booth

You can also catch us at our virtual booth. Our developer advocates and product managers will be giving demos of our Managed Kubernetes offering and answering questions around all things Kubernetes. We'll also host a live, interactive session with Gather.town in our KubeCon Virtual Booth Tuesday, October 14th at 12:30 pm PDT, where they will share the story behind the Gather.town app, the challenges associated with rapid growth, and how DigitalOcean Kubernetes Service allowed them to deploy at massive scale. During this session, participants can join a Gather.town space to speak directly to DigitalOcean experts.

You need to be a KubeCon attendee to join these sessions.

Additional Kubernetes Events

We’ve got lots of other virtual events planned for the week of October 11-15. You do not need to be a KubeCon attendee to join these events. Come to just one session, or come to them all!

Want to learn more about Kubernetes before KubeCon and CloudNativeCon? You can check out all of our community tutorials on Kubernetes here. DigitalOcean also offers a managed Kubernetes service which enables developers and businesses to get the benefits of Kubernetes without worrying about maintaining your infrastructure. DigitalOcean customers such as Hack the Box and Metadata are leveraging DigitalOcean Kubernetes to scale their businesses effectively while keeping their teams lean. Watch the video below to learn more about Hack the Box and visit this page to learn more about DigitalOcean Kubernetes or sign up for an account.

We hope you’ll join us for our Kubernetes-focused events during the week of KubeCon, see you then!