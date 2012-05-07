Exhibiting and Sponsoring @NYTechDay

We were lucky enough to be a sponsor and an exhibitor at the inaugural NY Tech Day!

The event featured close to 200 NYC based startups and over 3500 attendees. The event was focused around raising awareness for the NYC tech scene, giving some of the earliest and bootstrapped startups a place to exhibit and raise awareness.

The organizers worked tirelessly to put on a great show. With the startup spirit in mind they tried to keep costs as low as possible, but even then some startups were too bootstrapped to even afford the exhibition fee. Therefore, we decided to become a booth sponsor.

NYTechDay was a lot of fun and we even got to meet a couple of NYC DO users. We gave out free T-shirts and sunglasses and also talked to a lot of the other startups about what it takes to scale infrastructure as traffic begins to grow.

The event was very well received and just walking through the Armory it seemed that everyone was having a great time. We even received a few thank you notes from some of the startups whose booths we sponsored.

We can't wait 'til NYTechDay 2013!