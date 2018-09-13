Today, we learned of our selection on the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100. This marks our third appearance on the list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. We’re delighted to join many familiar peers on the list as we work together to move our industry forward.

Over the past 12 months, we’ve introduced new Droplet plans that increased resources while keeping pricing the same to better serve customers. Products like Block Storage and Load Balancers received significant upgrades, and we opened up early access for our upcoming Kubernetes offering. All of these improvements were completed with the developer experience in mind through enhancements to product documentation, control panel dashboards and the introduction of Projects.

In 2018, we also reached a milestone with over 2,000 Community tutorials. It underlines our focus on our community of over 3.5 million developers, and our commitment to excellence is for them. Inclusion on lists like the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, chosen with the help of a judge panel of 25 public cloud CEOs, highlight that our efforts aren’t unnoticed. This reminds us to continue simplifying cloud computing so that developers and their teams can spend less time managing infrastructure and more time building great software.

This has been a year of progress and growth. DigitalOcean has grown to over 450 employees, and, to cap it off, Mark joined as CEO to guide us into the next leg of our journey. Thank you to our customers and our developer community for your support, and we look forward to an exciting remainder of the year and a strong 2019.

Cheers,

Tom, VP Marketing