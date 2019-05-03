To commemorate the 2019 PyCon conference and the worldwide Python community, we have put together a free eBook of Python Machine Learning Projects!

Project-based learning offers the opportunity to gain hands-on experience by digging into complex, real-world challenges. You can download this book and read it offline, allowing you to work at your own pace as you go through machine learning Python projects. If you are a teacher or workshop leader, you may also use this resource with students or community members.

The book is Creative Commons licensed, so feel free to redistribute and remix the tutorials (with attribution) for your noncommercial educational needs!

You can download the book in the following formats:

ePub

PDF

Mobi (compatible with Kindle).

Why Machine Learning?

Machine learning is increasingly being used to find patterns, conduct analysis, and make decisions – sometimes without final input from humans who may be impacted by these findings. We created this book to equip developers with tools they can use to better understand, evaluate, and shape machine learning, in order to help ensure that it serves everyone fairly.

This book will set you up with a Python programming environment if you don’t have one already, then provide you with a conceptual understanding of machine learning. It includes three Python machine learning tutorials that will help you create a machine learning classifier, build a neural network to recognize handwritten digits, and give you a background in deep reinforcement learning through building a bot for Atari.

If you need Python support or would like reference material, check out our free How To Code in Python 3 eBook!

By the Community for the Community 🐍

These chapters originally appeared as articles on DigitalOcean's Community site, written and edited by members of the international software developer community. If you are interested in contributing to this knowledge base, consider participating in our Write for DOnations program. DigitalOcean offers payment to authors and provides a matching donation to tech-focused nonprofits.

This eBook was put together by members of the DigitalOcean Developer Education team. To learn more about our eBook creation process, read the blog post we wrote announcing our How To Code in Python 3 eBook.

Find Us at PyCon

This year we are happy to be sponsoring PyCon 2019 Sprints, which offer developers the opportunity to collaborate in person on open source projects. Members of the DigitalOcean Community team will be at the conference, so if you are in Cleveland come find us for some great Sammy swag! We also proudly support the Python Software Foundation as a Bronze Sponsor.