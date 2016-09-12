Support RAM-Intensive Workloads with High Memory Droplets

At DigitalOcean, we aim to make it simple and intuitive for developers to build and scale their infrastructure, from an application running on a single Droplet to a highly distributed service running across thousands of Droplets. As applications grow and become more specialized, so too do the configurations needed to run them effectively. Recently, with the launch of Block Storage, we made it easy to scale storage independently from compute at a lower price point than before. Today, we're doing something similar for RAM with the release of High Memory Droplet plans.

Standard Droplets offer a great balance of RAM, CPU, and storage for most general use-cases. Our new High Memory Droplets are optimized for RAM-intensive use-cases such as high-performance databases, in-memory caches like Redis or Memcache, or search indexes.

High Memory Droplet plans start with 16GB and scale up to 224GB of RAM with smaller ratios of local storage and CPU relative to Standard Plans. They are priced 25% lower than our Standard Plans on a per-gigabyte of RAM basis. Find all the details in the chart below and on our pricing page.

We're actively looking at ways to support more specialized workloads and provide a platform that enables developers to tailor their environment to their applications' needs. We'd love to hear how we can better support your use-case. Let us know in the comments or over on our UserVoice.