How to Shoot a Team Video for Techstars

As part of the selection process for TechStars, teams are asked to make 20 second videos that introduce the founding team to the selection committee. Getting our entire team dynamic across in 20 seconds seemed like a difficult task at first but then inspiration struck.

We were in agreement that we all loved directors like Guy Ritchie and Quentin Tarantino. We also wanted to pay homage to DUMBO, the Brooklyn neighborhood where DigitalOcean was founded.

We got in touch with a good friend, Cody Milch of Indelible Productions, and pitched him the concept. He thought it would be a lot of fun to shoot so we got together on Saturday and got it done in an hour.