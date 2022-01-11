We are excited to announce that Google Pay is now available as a payment option on DigitalOcean! This update enables users all over the world to use Google Pay while creating a DigitalOcean account and for their recurring payments.

DigitalOcean was founded 10 years ago with the mission to simplify cloud computing so that developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world.

An important aspect of this mission is to make it easier for developers and businesses to access our platform. Over the years, we have added 'Sign up with Google' and 'Sign up with GitHub' options to ease the account creation process. We also expanded our payment options to include PayPal. Last year, we conducted a survey to find out what features would make it even easier for builders to access our platform. The results were overwhelmingly in favor of adding Google Pay, with it being the preferred payment method in India by 67%, 44% in APAC, and 33% in the US.

The introduction of Google Pay further democratizes DigitalOcean, especially for developers and businesses in countries outside the US– DigitalOcean serves customers across 185 countries, and around two-thirds of our revenue has historically come from customers located outside the United States.

Google Pay simplifies the payment process. If you are signed in to a Google account with an existing wallet, all you have to do is click the payment button, choose one of your previously linked payment sources, and you are good to go. For privacy reasons, your payment information used for Google Pay payments is sent securely and not stored by DigitalOcean.

Requirements to use Google Pay

Google Pay is only supported with chromium-based browsers like Chrome, Brave, and Microsoft Edge.

You must be signed in to your Google account linked to your Google Pay wallet in the browser

Your Google Pay wallet must have a valid credit or debit card linked to it.

Wallets with only a bank account and no credit/debit card will not see the option to use Google pay.

If you already have a DigitalOcean account you may choose to change your payment option on file to Google Pay. You can use it for both one-time payments and for recurring payments. The following video will walk you through this process:

If you would like to have a conversation about using DigitalOcean for your business, please contact our sales team.

Happy coding,

Roger Brown

Manager, Product Management @ DigitalOcean