Posted 2019-09-10

At DigitalOcean, a core part of our mission is to support you as you grow – from idea, to business, and beyond. This means giving you more specialized solutions that enable you to run your applications with performance and stability you can trust. That’s why, over the past few years, we’ve introduced both General Purpose Droplets and CPU-Optimized Droplets. Both types of Droplet provide memory and dedicated compute, in ratios of 4GB:1vCPU and 2GB:1vCPU, respectively.

While these new Droplet types make DigitalOcean a great fit for all sorts of new use cases, they don’t address every business need. So today we’re introducing one more virtual machine instance type: the Memory-Optimized Droplet, with memory and dedicated compute in a ratio of 8GB:1vCPU.

Memory-Optimized Droplets are now in Limited Availability in our NYC3 and AMS3 (Amsterdam) data centers.

Why you might need Memory-Optimized Droplets

Simply put, the same thing happens when your cloud-based virtual machine runs low on RAM as happens on your personal computer: applications slow down considerably, or even crash due to OOMs – dreaded "Out of Memory" errors.

Considering lofty user expectations of near instantaneous performance and rock solid stability, you should consider Memory-Optimized Droplets, especially for these sorts of workloads:

high-performance SQL or NoSQL databases

web scale in-memory caches and indexes

real-time big data processing

resource-intensive or mission-critical business apps

To learn more about choosing the right type of Droplet for your application, check out these guidelines about choosing the right Droplet plan.

How much Memory-Optimized Droplets cost

Many developers and businesses love DigitalOcean in part due to our simple and predictable pricing structure, and we’ve brought these same principles to Memory-Optimized Droplets. Virtual machines with 2vCPUs, 16GB of RAM, 50 GB SSD, and 4TB transfer cost $90 per month, plain and simple. Pricing scales from there as you add compute, memory, storage, and bandwidth.

The Droplet developer experience you know & love

Memory-Optimized Droplets are tightly integrated into DigitalOcean, so you can create them just as you can any other type of Droplet, both through an easy-to-use graphical interface and via the Droplet API.

All Droplet types – Memory-Optimized, General Purpose, CPU-Optimized, and Standard – include features such as blazing-fast SSD storage, optional backups and snapshots, monitoring and alerts, network firewalls, and more.

Spin up some Memory-Optimized Droplets today

After signing into your DigitalOcean account, you’ll see the option to create Memory-Optimized Droplets. From there, you can spin up your VMs in just 55 seconds or less.

Or, if you’d like to have a conversation about using DigitalOcean and Memory-Optimized Droplets in your business, feel free to contact our sales team.

We hope you give Memory-Optimized Droplets a try, and that you never never run out of RAM ever again!

Happy coding!

Karan Chhina

Senior Product Manager, Compute