Today we are excited to announce the launch of our first datacenter in India and our twelfth globally. Developers can now launch Droplets in our newest region, Bangalore (BLR1)!

Our community has been requesting an India region for a while now, and we're thrilled to announce that it is now finally available. We will continue to offer a single pricing plan across all of our datacenters worldwide, including Bangalore, with SSD cloud servers starting at $5 USD per month.

Our goal is to empower developers and software companies around the world to build amazing things, and our robust, affordable, and simple infrastructure is making the cloud more accessible than ever. Today, India is home to the fastest growing ecosystem of startups and entrepreneurs, with approximately 4,000 startups launching this past year. With the number of software developers throughout India expected to grow to over 5 million by the year 2018, this region is poised to unleash a tremendous amount of innovation in the next decade. We want to be there to support every startup to grow and succeed.

We're focused on making it easier than ever before for startups and teams of software developers from India, and around the world, to deploy and scale their applications. We are excited to see what we can build together in Bangalore.

No need to wait any longer. Spin up a Droplet in BLR1!