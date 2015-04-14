We're opening the new German region for business! Our new FRA1 facility, located in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, gives us an unparalleled opportunity to serve the growing German startup community and developers around the world.

We announced the new German region five months ago and after a month of build out, we are excited to open FRA1, co-located with Interxion. The new region features our latest cloud spec and the full range of DigitalOcean features including Metadata, CoreOS, and IPv6.

New in FRA1:

40GbE networking on each hypervisor

Enhanced storage on hypervisors using our fastest-yet SSDs

We expect these features to provide the fast-growing German technology and information industry with DigitalOcean's fastest-ever connectivity and hardware.

Due to its placement on the German Commercial Internet Exchange (DE-CIX), the largest Internet exchange point worldwide by peak traffic, this region also serves Germany's neighboring countries with unparalleled connectivity and speeds. Like our other European locations, the German region meets Safe Harbor regulations for storing data.

The story of the German startup community is tremendous. We hope that by launching this new region, we can play our part in supporting innovation in Germany. You can try a server in FRA1 from the Droplet create page.