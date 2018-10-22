Terraform provides you with a safe and predictable way to create, change, and version your infrastructure. It has become an essential part of many DigitalOcean users' workflow, and we want to ensure it receives the support it deserves. That's why we were so excited to release version 1.0.0 of the DigitalOcean Terraform Provider. This release marks a major milestone: the first since DigitalOcean took ownership of the project and a declaration of our commitment to support its continued development.
The release is full of new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Here are some highlights:
You can find the full changelog here.
Special thanks to all the community contributors that helped make this release possible: Aaron (slapula), Arve Knudsen (aknuds1), Nikolai Zujev (jaymecd), Piotr Grzesik (pgrzesik), Justin (justinbarrick), jonnydford, and Leandro López (inkel).
To keep up on all the latest Terraform developments and hear your feedback face-to-face, next week we’ll be attending HashiConf in San Francisco, October 22 to 24. Find me at our booth with the rest of the DigitalOcean crew.
DigitalOcean’s Eddie Zaneski will be sharing some lessons learned in building a Terraform provider in his talk, “Creating a Terraform Provider for Just About Anything,” at 2:35 PM PST in the Gold Room on Tuesday, October 23.
Terraform is an amazing tool that lets you define your infrastructure as code. Under the hood it's an incredibly powerful state machine that makes API requests and marshals resources. In this talk we'll dive into the inner workings of Terraform and examine all the elements of a provider — from the documentation to the test suite. You'll walk away with the knowledge of how to contribute to an existing provider or create your own from scratch. We'll also take a look at some of the things we encountered while working on the DigitalOcean provider and the lessons learned from the community.
Whether you’re new to Terraform or looking to learn more, here are some recommended resources to dive into:
Andrew Starr-Bochicchio is an open source enthusiast and was DigitalOcean's first full-time community manager. Now he serves as a Product Manager in our Developer Experience group focused on our API. Follow Andrew on Twitter @astarrb.