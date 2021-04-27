April was another busy month where we focused on building new capabilities to help you achieve better performance, scalability, and efficiency for your apps. Here’s a snapshot of some of the key updates.
Earlier this year, we introduced Premium Droplets to support growing needs of businesses and offer faster performance and flexibility to choose underlying hardware for their workloads. We’re thrilled to announce that Premium AMD Droplets are now available in NYC1, SGP1, AMS3, BLR1, LON1 and TOR1. With this release, we now support both Premium Intel and AMD Droplets in all our regions.
You can resize DigitalOcean Droplets to increase or decrease server resources. Resizing options between regular and Premium Intel Droplets are now available in NYC3 and SGP1.
We are excited to announce that DigitalOcean Managed Databases now support General Purpose Droplets, Storage-Optimized Droplets, and Memory-Optimized Droplets. Unlike the Basic Droplets, all these Droplet types offer 100% dedicated vCPUs and are ideal for mission critical workloads. The table below lists the various Droplet types supported by each database engine.
We’ve been expanding support for this feature in additional regions. See all the currently supported regions here.
We launched many preconfigured 1-Click Apps in the DigitalOcean Marketplace to help you save time and remove the hassle of provisioning servers.
We introduced following new capabilities for Kubernetes clusters:
We’re excited to announce the release of a new tool to give you confidence when developing against our API: the DigitalOcean OpenAPI Specification. The OpenAPI Specification (OAS) defines a standard, language-agnostic interface to RESTful APIs which allows both humans and computers to discover and understand the capabilities of the service without access to source code, documentation, or through network traffic inspection.
We’re thrilled to announce the recent launch of our new website for technical docs - docs.digitalocean.com! This new unified site serves as a consolidated platform for all technical resources such as product documentation, API information and support/knowledge base articles. It's built on DigitalOcean App Platform and a great example of a scalable site running on our platform. Stay tuned for a detailed blog on all enhancements we made with our docs pages!
We have released a new version for doctl, the official DigitalOcean CLI:
v2.6.0 This release enables surge upgrades for Kubernetes clusters by default and adds a digitalocean_firewall data source.
v2.7.0 This release adds support for Kubernetes node pool taints and resizing load balancers.
