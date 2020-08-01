Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: August 2020

August was a month of consolidation at DigitalOcean. Here are the highlights:

Check out the release notes for other minor product updates in August. You can also learn about the updates from the previous month here.

We hope you give the new updates a try. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.

Until next month,

Happy coding!

Shantanu Kedar,

Senior Product Marketing Manager