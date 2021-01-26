Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: January 2021

We started the new year with a bang and introduced many new features for our Platform as a Service products. Here are the highlights for this month:

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Deploy code from GitLab repositories

You can now deploy code from your GitLab.com repositories. Just point DigitalOcean App Platform to your repo and follow a few simple steps to launch your app. Within a few minutes your app will be up and running on App Platform! Check out the docs and deploy this sample app to see the GitLab support in action.

With integration for GitHub already available (and similar integration for BitBucket around the corner), App Platform provides support for most of the popular version control systems.

Bring your own container image (BYOCI)

One of the biggest benefits of App Platform is that it runs on DigitalOcean Kubernetes. When you run an app, we build and deploy containers for each of your app’s components like web service, database, or workers on Kubernetes clusters.

We are excited to introduce the ‘Bring Your Own Container Image’ (BYOCI) feature that enables you to deploy pre-built container images. This means that if your app is already containerized, you can deploy it using App Platform, irrespective of how it’s built.

App Platform integrates with DigitalOcean Container Registry (DOCR), so to deploy your container images with App Platform, you first need to push them to the DOCR. DOCR provides a Starter plan that’s freeand is ideal for trying DOCR and testing out the BYOCI workflow for App Platform.

Editing of CORS policies for your app

Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) is used to permit loading of resources on other origins, such as a domain, protocol, or port, via HTTP headers. App Platform now allows the editing of CORS policies for your app. You will be able to add an origin and specify which match type (i.e., exact, prefix, regex) to use.

Marketplace updates

We launched many preconfigured 1-Click Apps in the DigitalOcean Marketplace to help you save time and remove the hassle of provisioning servers.

moodle: The world's most popular learning management system. As the leading open source learning platform, it is designed to provide learners, educators, and administrators with a single robust, secure, and integrated solution to create personalized learning environments.

CAST AI Kubernetes 1.18: Provides the necessary tools to initialize or join CAST AI managed multi-cloud Kubernetes cluster.

HAProxy-WI: HAProxy-WI is a user-friendly web interface for managing HAproxy, Nginx, and Keepalived servers.

Zabbix proxy: Zabbix is an enterprise-class open source distributed monitoring solution designed to monitor and track performance and availability of network servers, devices, services, and other IT resources.

ZesleCP: provides a One-Click installer to automatically install Apache/Nginx, PHP, MySQL database server, email servers with auto-configured SPF/MX/DKIM records, FTP server, One-click WordPress App, and many more useful packages.

Developer experience

Updates to DigitalOcean Terraform Provider

v2.4.0 of the DigitalOcean Terraform Provider is now available. This release includes support for deployments from GitLab and app-wide environment variables for the digitalocean_app resource, bug fixes, and other improvements.

You can check out the release notes to get up to date information about product updates, and read about updates from the previous month here.

We hope you’ll give the new products and updates a try. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.

Until next month,

Happy coding!

Phil Dougherty

Senior Product Manager