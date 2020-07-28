Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: July 2020

July was another busy month at DigitalOcean as we introduced the support for PostgreSQL 12 on Managed Databases. Here are the highlights of July:

Managed Databases now support PostgreSQL 12: We are excited to announce that DigitalOcean Managed Databases now support PostgreSQL 12! In addition to this, we released the capability for in-place major version upgrade that allows you to easily upgrade from one major version to another (e.g. PostgreSQL v11 to PostgreSQL v12). This way you could test and validate the compatibility of existing database service on the new version before committing to the upgrade. The upgrade process is seamless and eliminates the need to manually move data between services. Plus, there is no downtime, so your database cluster remains available while it is being upgraded.

With the above mentioned release, our current support matrix for engines and versions looks like the following:

Upgrading to PostgreSQL 12 from previous versions is free. We hope you upgrade your databases and take advantage of all the new capabilities and enhancements that version 12 has to offer.

Check out the release notes for other minor product updates in July. You can also learn about the updates from the previous month here.

We hope you give the new updates a try. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.

Until next month,

Happy coding!

Rafael Rosa,

Senior Product Manager