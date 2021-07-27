In June, we introduced DigitalOcean Managed MongoDB - a fully managed database as a service (DBaaS) offering that simplifies the administration of MongoDB. This month, we worked on some key integrations with Managed MongoDB that help further accelerate the process of app development and reduce administrative tasks. Below are some of the key updates we released in July.

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

DigitalOcean App Platform integration with Managed MongoDB

DigitalOcean App Platform is a fully managed solution that enables you to build, deploy, and scale your apps quickly without worrying about the underlying infrastructure. App Platform seamlessly integrates with Managed MongoDB, allowing you to choose Managed MongoDB as the database for your app. You can either spin up a Managed MongoDB cluster when you’re creating your app using App Platform or connect your app to a previously created MongoDB cluster. Here’s a great video that shows how you can create a dynamic app using App Platform and power its backend with Managed MongoDB.

Node.js 1-Click App integration with Managed MongoDB

Node.js is a lightweight platform ideal for building fast, scalable network applications in JavaScript. DigitalOcean Marketplace offers a valuable 1-Click App for quickly building your Node.js applications, and we're excited to announce that the Node.js 1-Click App now integrates with DigitalOcean Managed MongoDB. This allows you to automatically spin up a Managed MongoDB database when you create your Node.js app, further simplifying the process of creating your app.

Marketplace updates

We've launched new preconfigured 1-Click Apps in the DigitalOcean Marketplace to help you save time and remove the hassle of provisioning servers. These include:

Free Cost Management: Free Cost Management helps companies manage and optimize IT costs, and provides cost visibility and control over a cloud bill. The product supports multi-cloud scenarios - you can connect Kubernetes clusters or Azure, AWS, and Alibaba accounts.

NirvaShare: A simplified secure file sharing solution for your existing DigitalOcean Spaces storage. Share and collaborate on files and folders with your customers, employees, partners, or vendors, with fine-grained access control and security in place.

KubeSphere: A distributed operating system for cloud-native application management, using Kubernetes as its kernel. KubeSphere provides a plug-and-play architecture, allowing third-party applications to be seamlessly integrated into its ecosystem.

Appsmith: With Appsmith’s open-source, low-code visual development platform you can focus on solutions without ever having to worry about boring, repetitive tasks again! Build custom and complex internal apps, CRUD apps, workflows, admin panels, and much more on Appsmith.

Developer experience

Updates to DigitalOcean Command Line Interface (CLI)

We have released a new version of doctl, the official DigitalOcean CLI:

v1.62.0 - This release fixes a handful of bugs and introduces new flags on existing commands:

The apps logs command now supports tailing live logs with the --tail flag. This lets application owners select the most recent logs from their applications.

The --wait flag was added to apps create and apps update to block these commands until an application is fully created or updated.

Updates to DigitalOcean Terraform Provider

v2.10.0 - This release includes support for Kubernetes improvement policy and making create timeouts configurable for DBaaS and K8s clusters.

v2.10.1 - This release includes some bug fixes and docs update to add code fence to docs for MongoDB.

You can check out the release notes to get up to date information about product updates, and read about updates from the previous month here.

We hope you’ll give these new products and updates a try. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.

Until next month,

Happy coding!

Pragya Pandey

Sr. Product Marketing Manager