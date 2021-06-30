We just wrapped up deploy, our annual conference where we heard from DigitalOcean customers, learned what startups need to grow their businesses, and announced new product updates, partnerships and initiatives. If you missed joining the conference, you can watch the sessions on demand and learn how you can power your business with DigitalOcean. June was a busy month for DigitalOcean as we prepared for deploy and worked on critical features and enhancements that further simplify the process of app development. Below are some of the key updates we released in June.
We are excited to announce that DigitalOcean Managed MongoDB is now generally available. Managed MongoDB is a fully managed, database as a service (DBaaS) offering. We handle the provisioning, managing, scaling, updates, backups, and security of your MongoDB clusters, allowing you to offload the complex, time consuming database administration tasks to us. This offering is built in partnership with and certified by MongoDB Inc, which ensures that you will get access to all the latest releases of the MongoDB document database as they become available.
Read this blog to learn more about the benefits of Managed MongoDB and how it works. Watch this video for a quick overview of how to create a MongoDB database on DigitalOcean.
We are excited to announce that DigitalOcean Managed Databases now supports PostgreSQL 13. If you’re using an older version of PostgreSQL, you can easily upgrade to PostgreSQL 13 for free using the in-place major version upgrade. This way you can test and validate the compatibility of existing database services on the new version before committing to the upgrade. For more details on benefits of PostgreSQL 13 and Managed Databases, refer to this blog.
We've launched new preconfigured 1-Click Apps in the DigitalOcean Marketplace to help you save time and remove the hassle of provisioning servers. These include:
We have released a new version of doctl, the official DigitalOcean CLI:
You can check out the release notes to get up to date information about product updates, and read about updates from the previous month here.
We hope you’ll give these new products and updates a try. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.
Until next month,
Happy coding!
Pragya Pandey
Sr. Product Marketing Manager