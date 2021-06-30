We just wrapped up deploy, our annual conference where we heard from DigitalOcean customers, learned what startups need to grow their businesses, and announced new product updates, partnerships and initiatives. If you missed joining the conference, you can watch the sessions on demand and learn how you can power your business with DigitalOcean. June was a busy month for DigitalOcean as we prepared for deploy and worked on critical features and enhancements that further simplify the process of app development. Below are some of the key updates we released in June.

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Introducing DigitalOcean Managed MongoDB

We are excited to announce that DigitalOcean Managed MongoDB is now generally available. Managed MongoDB is a fully managed, database as a service (DBaaS) offering. We handle the provisioning, managing, scaling, updates, backups, and security of your MongoDB clusters, allowing you to offload the complex, time consuming database administration tasks to us. This offering is built in partnership with and certified by MongoDB Inc, which ensures that you will get access to all the latest releases of the MongoDB document database as they become available.

Read this blog to learn more about the benefits of Managed MongoDB and how it works. Watch this video for a quick overview of how to create a MongoDB database on DigitalOcean.

Support for PostgreSQL 13 in Managed Databases

We are excited to announce that DigitalOcean Managed Databases now supports PostgreSQL 13. If you’re using an older version of PostgreSQL, you can easily upgrade to PostgreSQL 13 for free using the in-place major version upgrade. This way you can test and validate the compatibility of existing database services on the new version before committing to the upgrade. For more details on benefits of PostgreSQL 13 and Managed Databases, refer to this blog.

Marketplace updates

We've launched new preconfigured 1-Click Apps in the DigitalOcean Marketplace to help you save time and remove the hassle of provisioning servers. These include:

flussonic: Flussonic can ingest, transcode and deliver video. You can launch your own service focusing on your business logic and flussonic will handle all video questions.

Mist: Mist is an open source multi cloud management platform. It provides a unified interface for controlling your resources across more than 20 public clouds, private clouds, hypervisors, container hosts and bare metal servers.

Sandfly Security: Sandfly is an agentless intrusion detection and incident response platform for all versions of Linux.

Znuny LTS: A service management and customer support web application with ITSM capabilities, process management, and many more enterprise features.

Chevereto: Chevereto is a self-hosted multipurpose multi-user, full-featured image sharing solution.

Hyperledger Fabric Cloud Lab: Hyperledger Fabric Cloud Lab is an effective tool to master Hyperledger Fabric Blockchain Networking Concepts.

Vodia Multi-tenant Cloud PBX: A multi-tenant cloud hosted PBX platform for providing reliable voice communication services to your customers.

Developer experience

Updates to DigitalOcean Command Line Interface (CLI)

We have released a new version of doctl, the official DigitalOcean CLI:

v1.60.0 - This release introduces an auth remove sub-command to simplify removing an auth context when managing multiple accounts. The databases user reset sub-command now supports resetting the user password for all database engine types.

Updates to DigitalOcean Terraform Provider

v2.9.0 - This release includes improvements to expose URNs for Kubernetes clusters, updates to nginx example and issues template.

You can check out the release notes to get up to date information about product updates, and read about updates from the previous month here.

We hope you’ll give these new products and updates a try. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.

Until next month,

Happy coding!

Pragya Pandey

Sr. Product Marketing Manager