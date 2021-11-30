November was a special month for DigitalOcean as we hosted our deploy conference and got an opportunity to connect with the global community of builders. If you missed the event, you can watch the sessions on-demand at any time to sharpen your cloud native skills. On the product front, we released some critical features, such as upgraded Load Balancers that help you scale confidently. Here’s a summary of the releases we rolled out in November.
Scale your apps confidently with upgraded Load Balancers
We are excited to announce that we have made major upgrades to our Load Balancer! With this release, DigitalOcean Load Balancer can easily handle up to one million requests per second or one million simultaneous connections. Learn more about this update in our blog and documentation. Here’s a quick video that shows how easy it is to spin up the new load balancers.
New base images available in control panel and via API
Fedora 35 and Ubuntu 21.10 base images are now available in the control panel and via the API. You can take advantage of the latest features and capabilities in these versions when using these images for your app.
App Platform now supports forwarding application runtime logs to Logtail
DigitalOcean App Platform allows you to forward logs to external log providers for better analysis and retention. We’ve now added support for Logtail as a log destination, and we’ll be adding more log providers in the future.
Updates to DigitalOcean Command Line Interface (CLI)
We have released a new version of doctl, the official DigitalOcean CLI:
v1.67.0 - This release updates godo to support new App Platform features.
v1.66.0 - This release contains a number of new features, including support for PowerShell completion and a new --upsert flag for the doctl apps create command that updates the app in the given app spec if it already exists.
Updates to DigitalOcean Terraform Provider
V2.16.0 - This release adds support for:
It also includes bug fixes.
V2.15.0 - This release adds support for:
It also includes bug fixes.
You can check out the release notes to get up-to-date information about product updates and read about updates from the previous month here.
We hope you'll give these new products and updates a try. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.
