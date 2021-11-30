November was a special month for DigitalOcean as we hosted our deploy conference and got an opportunity to connect with the global community of builders. If you missed the event, you can watch the sessions on-demand at any time to sharpen your cloud native skills. On the product front, we released some critical features, such as upgraded Load Balancers that help you scale confidently. Here’s a summary of the releases we rolled out in November.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Scale your apps confidently with upgraded Load Balancers

We are excited to announce that we have made major upgrades to our Load Balancer! With this release, DigitalOcean Load Balancer can easily handle up to one million requests per second or one million simultaneous connections. Learn more about this update in our blog and documentation. Here’s a quick video that shows how easy it is to spin up the new load balancers.

New base images available in control panel and via API

Fedora 35 and Ubuntu 21.10 base images are now available in the control panel and via the API. You can take advantage of the latest features and capabilities in these versions when using these images for your app.

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

App Platform now supports forwarding application runtime logs to Logtail

DigitalOcean App Platform allows you to forward logs to external log providers for better analysis and retention. We’ve now added support for Logtail as a log destination, and we’ll be adding more log providers in the future.

New marketplace apps

Wireguardian VPN Access Server: Wireguardian is a cloud-first VPN access server built on top of the Wireguard protocol. It is built to securely connect your hybrid workforce up to 10x faster.

Airbyte: Replicate your data in minutes with pre-built and custom connectors. Meet all your specific needs with the flexibility of open-source.

Netmaker: Netmaker enables many scenarios such as connecting DigitalOcean resources across multiple regions into a single VPC and connecting DigitalOcean Droplets to DOKS.

node-army: Use builds and images ready for you to associate your passwords and SSH Keys.

Developer experience

Updates to DigitalOcean Command Line Interface (CLI)

We have released a new version of doctl, the official DigitalOcean CLI:

v1.67.0 - This release updates godo to support new App Platform features.

v1.66.0 - This release contains a number of new features, including support for PowerShell completion and a new --upsert flag for the doctl apps create command that updates the app in the given app spec if it already exists.

Updates to DigitalOcean Terraform Provider

V2.16.0 - This release adds support for:

Scaling load balancers using the size_unit field.

source_kubernetes_ids and destination_kubernetes_ids attributes for Kubernetes firewall rules.

It also includes bug fixes.

V2.15.0 - This release adds support for:

Disabling automatic DNS record creation when using Let’s Encrypting certificates.

Revoking OAuth tokens when credentials are destroyed.

It also includes bug fixes.

You can check out the release notes to get up-to-date information about product updates and read about updates from the previous month here.

We hope you’ll give these new products and updates a try. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.

Until next month,

Happy coding!

Pragya Pandey

Sr. Product Marketing Manager