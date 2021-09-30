September was special for DigitalOcean as we welcomed Nimbella, a serverless platform provider, to our family. We’re excited about integrating Nimbella into our platform and offering application builders the choice and flexibility they need to achieve their goals.

While we released significant updates such as Trusted Sources in App Platform last month, in September we focused on infrastructure enhancements. Below are some of the key capabilities we released this month.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Floating IPs are now available for DigitalOcean’s custom images

DigitalOcean floating IPs are publicly-accessible static IP addresses that you can assign to Droplets and instantly remap between other Droplets in the same datacenter. This can help you implement a failover mechanism to build a high availability infrastructure. You can now assign floating IPs for DigitalOcean custom images.

Let’s Encrypt wildcard certificates support for Load Balancers and Spaces

DigitalOcean’s Let’s Encrypt certificates are fully managed and automatically renewed on your behalf every 60 days. We have now added the ability to create wildcard certificates using Let’s Encrypt to simplify the experience of certificate management. Creation of wildcard certificates on DigitalOcean managed domain will secure the domain’s apex and any subdomains chosen by the user.

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

DigitalOcean App Platform is now available in LON and TOR regions

We’re excited to announce that App Platform is now available in our LON and TOR datacenters. With this release, the service is now available in all regions.

Marketplace updates

We launched many preconfigured 1-Click Apps in the DigitalOcean Marketplace to help you save time and remove the hassle of provisioning servers.

CUBITE: Cubite provides an easy-to-use Learning Management System that helps educators create engaging and interactive courses online for their students with one click from within a DigitalOcean account.

Chatwoot: Chatwoot is an open-source customer engagement platform that helps companies engage their customers on their website, Facebook page, Twitter, Whatsapp, SMS, email, Line, Telegram, etc.

Teleport: Teleport Community Edition helps you protect SSH access to your Droplets, web access to 1-click Droplet apps, web access to 1-click Kubernetes apps, and database access to self-hosted MySQL, PostgreSQL and MongoDB.

Kasm Workspaces: Kasm Workspaces is a docker container streaming platform that enables you to deliver browser-based access to desktops, applications, and web services.

Developer experience

Updates to DigitalOcean Terraform Provider

v2.12.0 - This release adds CORS support for apps on App Platform and the ability to create monitoring alerts.

You can check out the release notes to get up to date information about product updates, and read about updates from the previous month here.

We hope you’ll give these new products and updates a try. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.

Until next month,

Happy coding!

Pragya Pandey

Sr. Product Marketing Manager