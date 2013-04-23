Linux Kernel Management Part 1

It's been a long time coming, but we are excited to announce the first phase of our Linux Kernel Management, which can now be found under the new settings icon on the droplet's page. Currently, we are pre-compiling all of the kernels and not yet supporting the import of kernels from a running droplet.

For now though, we will be managing this process for security reasons and providing kernels that we pre-compile for our supported base OSes. We felt it was imperative to give our customers the ability to swap to new kernels, as there have been several security vulnerability announcements for prior kernel versions.

Ultimately, our goal is to also allow customers to import kernels from their droplets and eventually provide full grub support– but there is quite a bit of development left before we can get there.

In the next couple of days, we will be updating the remaining kernels in other Linux distributions to provide more options and we are launching this feature with support for Fedora 17 (x32/x64) and Ubuntu 12.10 (x32/x64) currently.