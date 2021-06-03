We are excited to announce that DigitalOcean Managed Databases now supports PostgreSQL 13. PostgreSQL is arguably the world’s most advanced open source relational database, and it has been the bedrock of numerous applications for the past few decades. It became even more powerful with the release of PostgreSQL 13, which includes significant improvements such as space savings and performance gains for indexes, faster response times for queries that use aggregates or partitions, better query planning when using enhanced statistics, and more. Other new capabilities of version 13 include highly requested features like parallelized vacuuming and incremental sorting.

If you’re using an older version of PostgreSQL, you can easily upgrade to PostgreSQL 13 for free using the in-place major version upgrade. This way you can test and validate the compatibility of existing database service on the new version before committing to the upgrade. The upgrade process is seamless and it eliminates the need to manually move data between services. Plus, there is no downtime, so your database cluster remains available while it is being upgraded.

Check out this short walkthrough video that shows the in-place major version upgrade in action.

DigitalOcean Managed Databases enable you to offload the complex, mundane (but essential) database administration tasks like configuration, security, and updates over to us. This allows you to focus on building and enhancing your apps – not on maintaining your databases. Additionally, our Managed Databases now support Droplets with 100% dedicated vCPUs for your mission critical workloads. With the above-mentioned release, our current support matrix for engines and versions looks like the following:

We hope you upgrade your databases to PostgreSQL 13 and take advantage of all the enhancements and new capabilities that version 13 has to offer. Additionally, upgrading to PostgreSQL 13 from previous versions is free, so all the more reason to pull the upgrade 'trigger. If you want to try out Managed Databases, we invite you to sign up for a free account.

Happy Coding!

Mark Huber,

Product Manager