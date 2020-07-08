We are excited to announce that DigitalOcean Managed Databases now supports PostgreSQL 12! PostgreSQL is arguably the world’s most advanced open source relational database, and it has been the bedrock of numerous applications for the past few decades. It became even more powerful with the release of PostgreSQL 12, which includes enhancements like improvements to query performance – particularly over larger data sets – and overall space utilization. Other new capabilities of version 12 include SQL/JSON path expression support, optimizations for how common table expression (WITH) queries are executed, and generated columns.

In addition to DigitalOcean Managed Databases now supporting PostgreSQL 12, we are releasing the capability for in-place major version upgrades that allows you to easily upgrade from one major version to another (e.g. PostgreSQL v11 to PostgreSQL v12). This way you could test and validate the compatibility of existing database service on the new version before committing to the upgrade. The upgrade process is seamless and it eliminates the need to manually move data between services. Plus, there is no downtime, so your database cluster remains available while it is being upgraded.

Check out this short walkthrough video that shows the in-place major version upgrade in action.

DigitalOcean Managed Databases enable you to offload the complex, mundane (but essential) database administration tasks like configuration, security, and updates over to us. This allows you to focus on building and enhancing your apps – not on maintaining your databases. With the above mentioned release, our current support matrix for engines and versions looks like the following:

We hope you upgrade your databases to PostgreSQL 12 and take advantage of all the enhancements and new capabilities that version 12 has to offer. Additionally, upgrading to PostgreSQL 12 from previous versions is free, so all the more reason to pull the ‘upgrade’ trigger. If you want to try out Managed Databases, we invite you to sign up for a free account.

Happy Coding,

André Bearfield,

Senior Product Manager