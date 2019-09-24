We recently launched Managed Databases for MySQL and Redis to further give developers the ability to focus on building apps while spending less time on managing their infrastructure. Our Managed Databases allow you to spin up clusters with just a few clicks without having to worry about configuring, managing, scaling, updating, and securing your databases.

There’s been a lot of excitement for Managed MySQL and Redis in our community, and we’re really thankful to our users who have shared positive feedback for these offerings.

Here are some of our favorite responses:

With this response in mind, we're very excited to announce that Managed Redis is now generally available and provides metrics to monitor performance and the health of your clusters. The following metrics are available for Managed Redis clusters:

CPU usage : Shows the minimum, maximum, and average percentage of processing power being used across all cores



: Shows the minimum, maximum, and average percentage of processing power being used across all cores Load average : Displays 1-, 5-, and 15-minute load averages, averaged across all primary and standby nodes. It measures the processes that are either being handled by the processor or are waiting for processor time.



: Displays 1-, 5-, and 15-minute load averages, averaged across all primary and standby nodes. It measures the processes that are either being handled by the processor or are waiting for processor time. Memory usage : Presents the minimum, maximum, and average percentage of memory consumption across all nodes



: Presents the minimum, maximum, and average percentage of memory consumption across all nodes Disk usage: Shows the minimum, maximum, and average percentage of disk space consumed across all primary and standby nodes. It's best practice to maintain disk usage below 90%.



In addition, we also provide metrics to monitor the performance of the database itself. This data can help assess the health of the database, pinpoint performance bottlenecks, and identify unusual use patterns that may indicate an application bug or security breach.

Connection status : The number of successful and rejected client connections in relation to the connection limit



: The number of successful and rejected client connections in relation to the connection limit Throughput : The rate of commands processed per second



: The rate of commands processed per second Key evictions : The number of keys removed by Redis due to memory constraints



: The number of keys removed by Redis due to memory constraints Memory fragmentation : The ratio of the memory allocated by the operating system to Redis to the memory used by Redis



: The ratio of the memory allocated by the operating system to Redis to the memory used by Redis Cache hit ratio : The ratio of keyspace hits to the number of keyspace hits and misses, which is a measure of cache usage efficiency



: The ratio of keyspace hits to the number of keyspace hits and misses, which is a measure of cache usage efficiency Replication status: The number of connected standby nodes



Availability in all regions

There is huge demand for Managed MySQL and Redis among developers. In order to provide the best user experience, we did a phased rollout of these engines. At the time of launch, only three data centers were supported. Today, all nine data centers now support Managed MySQL and Redis.



We hope you are excited about Managed Databases and will give the service a try. If you’re ready to get started, spin up your first database cluster! If you have any questions about using DigitalOcean and Managed Databases in your business, please feel free to contact our sales team.