You may have noticed changes in the DigitalOcean community. Following the launch of our new website back in March, we have further upgraded the community to now offer a redesigned interface, user profiles, manual subscriptions, upvoting, and an overall more community-driven platform.

When our community site first launched in the spring of 2012, it featured ten Linux tutorials written by an in-house writer and received roughly 1,500 visitors its first week. We're so grateful that as we've grown, the community has come together to sustain the site. Currently, over 50% of DigitalOcean's near 800 tutorials come from outside submissions, and our questions and projects sections are also built up by community contributions.

Now the community site receives over 1.5 million visitors each month.

We've put a lot of time and effort into creating a space where we can give back, and that developers of all types can call home. Today, are excited to announce some of the biggest new features of the growing DO community.

New Features

We have introduced quite a few new features to the community, and will continue improving these features and adding more based on user feedback. Some of our newest features are:



User Profiles

Keep track of your contributions, showcase your information, connect with other users, and modify your preferences in our newly introduced community profile.



Subscriptions

Users are automatically subscribed to content they create, and can manually subscribe to any question or tutorial within the community.



Notifications

Stay in the know by receiving both in-app and email notifications whenever another user takes action on your post.



Love your Content!

Did you find a fellow community member's post helpful? Give it some love! This will count as a point toward that user, as well as upvote the post in the thread.



Threaded Discussions

We can't help but be excited about our new commenting system. You can also format your answers in markdown syntax, or use our visual editor to do that for you.

A special thank you to Tanooki. Under the guidance of our Creative Director, they were able to bring you these features as quickly as possible. Now create a user profile and explore your new community. More features and refined interfaces coming soon :)