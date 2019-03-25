Writer and entrepreneur Paul Jarvis has advised professional athletes like Steve Nash and Shaquille O’Neal, corporate giants like Microsoft and Mercedes-Benz, and entrepreneurs like Danielle LaPorte, Marie Forleo, and Kris Carr. His latest book, Company of One, explores why a bigger digital business isn’t always better, and he recently shared his knowledge with our DigitalOcean community in an AMA.

He spoke on the importance of “intentional growth,” being that not all growth is good, and should simply be questioned before proceeding. Growing intentionally means, as founders, that we get to determine the type of business we want to run, how we define enough, and what goals should matter.

You can download the slides from the short talk here or watch the AMA replay here.