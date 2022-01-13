A Quick Guide to WordPress Hosting

Getting ready to build your website? Whether you’re a blogger ready to create your new digital home or a business in need of a functional, reliable website to take orders and grow revenue, you’ll need to have your website hosted before you build it.
Few website builders command the prestige that WordPress does—according to the brand, 43% of websites on the internet are built on WordPress. Thanks to its popularity and the demand for websites by users small and large, there are a huge number of options available for hosting and building websites on WordPress.
There are lots of options for getting your WordPress site hosted and a wide range of different services that can help. Individuals who want to pay for experts to manage their WordPress instance have different needs than bigger businesses who want to stand up and manage it themselves. Hosting needs also change over time as traffic grows and needs become more complex—which means spending a little more time now to choose your best option could save you some potential headaches down the line.
At its core, WordPress is an incredibly popular open source tool that is used to create websites and blogs. The open-source version of WordPress, available at WordPress.org or through 1-click deployments on cloud services such as DigitalOcean, can be used by anyone looking to have full control over their website setup. WordPress.org gives users infinite design possibilities but requires that they handle the technical details—hosting, plugins, security, etc.—themselves. Hosting your WordPress instance on DigitalOcean will give you this kind of experience. With WordPress workshops and other online learning tools, there are an incredible amount of resources to help beginners become skilled web developers.
Managed WordPress services are for people who would rather outsource the expertise necessary to set up, install, manage, and update their website. Rather than spin up servers and configure a website on their own, they pay a service to install WordPress, stand up their website with the necessary software, stay on top of security concerns, and more.
From Software as a Service solutions to DIY options, WordPress hosting is available in many different forms. Many hosting options are interchangeable in the sense that they all offer security, technical support, and the ability to actually host the WordPress script. But, with that said, there are some key differences between offerings that you’ll want to be aware of as you shop.
Let’s explore some of the most popular options:
Software as a Service (SaaS) Solutions
Managed Hosting
Do It Yourself
There’s a spectrum of WordPress hosting options for a simple reason: different users have different needs. WordPress is a powerful website builder beloved by nearly half of websites on the internet. With so many users, WordPress needs to solve for many use cases covering seasoned web developers down to those taking their first steps into website development.
DigitalOcean is a popular hosting solution for people who want to take a stab at building their own website and realizing their own unique vision. Spinning up your website takes just a few seconds with our 1-Click WordPress installation app—the 1-Click app will install WordPress on a Droplet (that’s what we call our virtual machines) and you’ll be able to start designing your WordPress site in less than a minute.
As you explore your WordPress hosting options, remember to consider your own web development experience, whether you have the time and energy to run your own WordPress instance, and your budget.