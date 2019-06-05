Webinar Recap: An Introduction to Marketplace & 1-Click Apps

Posted 2019-06-05  in Marketplace

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, DigitalOcean hosted a live webinar on our new Marketplace and how to accelerate modern application development with 1-Click Apps. Presenters were Betty Candel, partner enablement and GTM lead at DigitalOcean; Karan M.V, developer relations and community manager for DigitalOcean India; and John Gannon, lead product manager for DigitalOcean Marketplace and ecosystem initiatives.

The full webinar is now publicly available on YouTube.

Stay tuned for part 2 of our Marketplace series on--details coming soon:
Getting Started as a Marketplace Vendor – Setting Up Your First 1-Click App.

Here were the live polling results from the attendees. Your feedback on improvements and enhancements are always appreciated. Please comment below!

If you're a Marketplace vendor, these resources may come in handy for you:

If you are building an amazing app and would like to share it with DigitalOcean’s global community of active developers, please submit your idea – we want to hear from you!

