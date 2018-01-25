We’re excited to announce that Spaces is now available in our Singapore datacenter, giving developers and businesses global reach to affordable and scalable object storage. Since our initial launch in September, Spaces has grown in popularity with both existing and new customers—over one billion objects have been stored in Spaces—and it's no wonder; object storage is critical to delivering web assets, backing up data and even storing mission critical event logs in the cloud. Hosting storage close to your applications and customers will improve their overall experience.
Here's what some customers have said about Spaces:
Wow so far so amazing @digitalocean spaces 😍 easy to set up with #nodejs plus the UI is beautiful #happy
— Codemzy (@codemzy) January 23, 2018
Digital Ocean Spaces are actually neat, S3 API included.
— Vollzeitkänguru (@MacYET) November 22, 2017
Over the past four months, we’ve expanded into Europe by making Spaces available in AMS3, added CORS support, and an upgraded upload experience to the Control Panel.
We’re currently working on other features and capabilities which will come out soon, including:
Spaces will launch in SFO2 by early Q2 2018, with Frankfurt and London to follow later in the year.