We’re excited to announce that Spaces is now available in our Singapore datacenter, giving developers and businesses global reach to affordable and scalable object storage. Since our initial launch in September, Spaces has grown in popularity with both existing and new customers—over one billion objects have been stored in Spaces—and it's no wonder; object storage is critical to delivering web assets, backing up data and even storing mission critical event logs in the cloud. Hosting storage close to your applications and customers will improve their overall experience.

Here's what some customers have said about Spaces:

Wow so far so amazing @digitalocean spaces 😍 easy to set up with #nodejs plus the UI is beautiful #happy

— Codemzy (@codemzy) January 23, 2018

Digital Ocean Spaces are actually neat, S3 API included.

— Vollzeitkänguru (@MacYET) November 22, 2017

What's New and Upcoming with Spaces

Over the past four months, we’ve expanded into Europe by making Spaces available in AMS3, added CORS support, and an upgraded upload experience to the Control Panel.

We’re currently working on other features and capabilities which will come out soon, including:

Launching the ability to use a custom domain with a Space and hosting static websites (sign up to take part in the Private Beta for these features),

v4 pre-signed URL support, which allows more ecosystem tools and libraries to work with Spaces, and

Lifecycle delete via the API (to schedule deletion of objects).

Spaces will launch in SFO2 by early Q2 2018, with Frankfurt and London to follow later in the year.