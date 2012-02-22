Sponsoring Startups @NYTechDay

We're excited to announce that we'll be sponsoring a select number of startups for the upcoming NYTechDay on April 19th. The winners will receive free hosting as well as have their booth expenses covered.

NYTechDay is the first major startup expo in the NYC area with over 1,000 registered attendees. Exhibiting along side new startups are some big names that have already made it like Twilio, Ideeli, SeatGeek, BillGuard, GetGlue, and BuddyMedia.

Of course with the slew of startups exhibiting there'll be quiet a few investors in tow as well. Already announced are Spark Capital, FirstMark Capital, ff Ventures, Endeavor Capital, Time Warner Investments and Comcast Ventures.

For more details on the event, check out the coverage on PandoDaily.