Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Helping Remote Developers Avoid Burnout

This is a guest post from Debbie Chew of Arc. ...

Introducing DigitalOcean’s New CEO: "Why I'm So Excited to Join DO!"

Hi, my name is Yancey, and as the incoming CEO of DigitalOcean, ...

Creating a Parent-Inclusive Workplace

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCulture   2019-05-12

This is a guest post from Laurel Kiskanyan, Senior Recruiter her ...

Woman and Male Developers talking illustration

Mentoring Engineers Through An Engineering Fellowship Program

For two years, I’ve managed the Infrastructure Engineering (“Inf ...

Two developers highfiving illustration

How We Support Remote Employees at DigitalOcean

Amanda BrazzellAmanda Brazzell onCulture   2018-03-14

Remote culture at DigitalOcean is one of my favorite things to t ...

BDT letters illustration

Meet the DigitalOcean Brand Design Team

As a company, we’ve always cared about contributing to developer ...

Sailors on a ship illustration

How to Turn Great Employees into Great Interviewers

Olivia MelmanOlivia Melman onCulture   2018-01-30

As a follow up to our last post on candidate experience, this po ...

Illustration of people wearing shirts with one letter on them standing together they spell out interns

Meet the Minnows: Stories from DigitalOcean's Inaugural Intern Program

Danny ArangoDanny Arango onCulture   2017-12-12

This is the second installment in a two-part series about Digita ...

laptop with hands illustration

Lessons from Organizing Company-wide Hackathons

Jackie De La RosaJackie De La Rosa onCulture   2017-11-14

When I joined DigitalOcean in October 2016 as Chief of Staff to ...

People wearing shirts with a letter on them standing together they spell out interns illustration

Tales from DigitalOcean’s Inaugural Intern Program

Danny ArangoDanny Arango onCulture   2017-10-25

This past June, DigitalOcean welcomed its first-ever group of su ...

people diving off of a boat illustration with words 'Creating A People First Hiring Experience'

How We Created a People-First Hiring Experience

Olivia MelmanOlivia Melman onCulture   2017-09-06

This post is the first installment of a two-part series we’re pu ...

Inside DO: Employee-First Office Design

I'm Jess, Director of Employee Experience, and I designed Digita ...

