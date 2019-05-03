Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

GTA: Detecting affected dependent Go packages

Billie Cleek onEngineering   2021-01-12

Today we are announcing the open sourcing of gta, which we use t ...

Build component-based apps with DigitalOcean App Platform

Phil DoughertyPhil Dougherty onEngineering   2020-12-15

Software development and deployment best practices continue to e ...

How startups can overcome obstacles in their cloud journey

Kevin Wei onEngineering   2020-10-19

Today’s startups are confronting a host of unique technical and ...

From 15,000 database connections to under 100: DigitalOcean's tale of tech debt

Sunny Beatteay onEngineering   2020-01-08

A new hire recently asked me over lunch, “What does DigitalOcean ...

App Deployment & Security with DigitalOcean & Major League Hacking

author imageJamon Camisso onEngineering   2019-11-07

Self-sufficiency. Participation. Collaboration. On their own, th ...

New on DigitalOcean Kubernetes: Fresh Features & 1-Click Apps

It’s our privilege to help you run your containerized apps with ...

Metrics for Managed Redis are now available

We recently launched Managed Databases for MySQL and Redis to fu ...

Helping Remote Developers Avoid Burnout

This is a guest post from Debbie Chew of Arc. ...

Take the worry out of managing your MySQL & Redis databases

Our mission at DigitalOcean is to simplify the cloud so you can ...

DigitalOcean Kubernetes Is Now Generally Available and Getting Even Better

Today, to coincide with the first day of CNCF’s KubeCon event, w ...

A Message About Intel’s Microarchitectural Data Sampling (MDS) Vulnerability

Update: June 6, 2019 ...

Celebrate PyCon 2019 With Our Free Python Machine Learning Projects eBook

To commemorate the 2019 PyCon conference and the worldwide Pytho ...

