Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

Introducing GitLab integration for DigitalOcean App Platform

DigitalOcean App Platform is a modern PaaS (Platform as a Servic ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our mod ...

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: December 2020

December was a busy month at DigitalOcean as we introduced many ...

Introducing new DigitalOcean Load Balancers for higher-scale business applications

Many of our largest customers run successful, high-traffic web a ...

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: November 2020

November was yet another exciting month at DigitalOcean, as we h ...

Introducing Storage-Optimized Droplets with NVMe SSDs and a new, lower price for Memory-Optimized Droplets

You can DO just about anything you want with our Droplet virtual ...

DigitalOcean Container Registry is Now Generally Available

The way we build and operate software continues to evolve. The l ...

Easily deploy open source apps with the new ‘Deploy to DigitalOcean’ button and other App Platform enhancements

Open source software (OSS) is used widely across the tech indust ...

deploy by (and to!) DigitalOcean: our virtual conference showcasing the latest ways to run on DO

Today we broadcast deploy – our 24-hour global virtual conferenc ...

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: October 2020

October was an exciting month at DigitalOcean as we launched our ...

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: September 2020

We made a few updates to Dedicated CPU and Standard Droplet plan ...

