We're Excited To Announce Our Singapore Datacenter (SGP1)

It's been hard to keep this one quiet.

This has been top priority at DigitalOcean for quite some time, and we're excited to finally announce the opening of our datacenter in Singapore: SGP1. New users throughout Southeast Asia and nearby regions in Australia and India will have better connectivity and a greater overall experience.

Our decision to open a new datacenter here was a no-brainer. According to the Global Developer Population and Demographic Study published by Evans Data Corporation, Southeast Asia will be a leader in growth over the next few years. Singapore is a particularly well connected region, allowing new users to experience reduced latency time, and large existing customers to expand their presence for greater distribution.

Working with Equinix to ensure the highest quality facility, users in the region can now capitalize on the advantages of cloud computing. This is one of many exciting announcements to come within the first half of the year, as we continue to invest heavily in our infrastructure and add more datacenters throughout the world.

No more waiting. Spin up a Droplet in SGP1!