January 16th marks the beginning of the world's first Angular.js Conference – and we're happy to say we'll be there.

NG-Conf continues through Friday and will focus on delivering the highest quality training in the Angular JavaScript framework. Speaking at the event will be the "best of the best in Angular", including one of our featured developers Brian Ford, who currently works on Angular.js for Google.

The conference will be hosted in gorgeous Salt Lake City, more specifically at the Little America Hotel located downtown; if you're feeling adventerous you can also attend the Sundance Film Festival, experience Salt Lake's blossoming art scene, or hit the slopes at a world class ski resort and really make a trip out of it.

We're proud to be sponsoring this event, not only because of the quality of the speakers, but also for the opportunity to network with other developers and join the conversation of the future.

And who knows, our very own Chief Evangelist @jedgar may even have a party. Follow him on Twitter and find him at the sponsors' table to talk tech and pick up some swag.