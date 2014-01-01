Where DO Droplets Form?

The following Linux Distributions have pushed their way to the forefront of our services. As shown in the chart, Ubuntu is by far our most commonly used distro, with over triple the number of instances as the runner-up.

Since we started tracking one-click installations in June of last year, with the first available image being a LAMP stack, our more recent additions such as Docker and MEAN have some catching up to do.

We'll continue to build out our PaaS offerings with one-click installations throughout the New Year. Sneak preview: Python and Node.js are on deck.