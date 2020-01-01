It’s not just customers who love DO, our employees love working here too.
Our talented team is at the center of everything we do. Our philosophy is collaboration-focused, remote-friendly, and flexible. We care deeply about supporting the growth of all our employees and making sure they feel professionally fulfilled.
#1 Best Place to Work in Boston 2020 | Built In Boston
#1 Best Place to Work in NYC 2020 | Built In NYC
We’re making waves wherever we go – from our offices in New York City, Cambridge, and Bangalore to our remotee workspaces across the globe. From our data centers in 12 regions to our community meetups in 73 cities, you can follow it all at #insideDO.
DigitalOcean is a values-driven organization. Here is what we believe in:
DigitalOcean benefits vary by region. You can expect perks like:
Custom work stations. Mac? PC? Linux? We’ll hook up your rig with your preferred equipment.
Free meals every day. Food tastes better when you’re eating together.
Commuter benefits. We provide in-office employees with a monthly MetroCard or local equivalent.
Flexible vacation time. Take the time you need to live a balanced and fulfilling personal life.
Team-building and social events. Hackathons, Shark Week (our annual company retreat), team offsites, anniversary parties, and more.
Headphones. Up to $100 for the headphones of your choice.
Education support. All employees receive reimbursement for conferences, training or education.
401k plan. It’s never too early or too late to start saving. DigitalOcean matches up to 4% of every employee’s salary.
Gym reimbursement. We provide up to $100 per month for gym or any sort of physical activity.
Full health coverage. Generous health coverage for all our employees. Nobody gets sick on our watch.
DigitalOcean is committed to being a welcoming and inclusive place for everyone and we are intentional about making sure people feel respected, supported, and connected at work – regardless of who you are or where you live. Diversity fosters innovation and helps us provide the best experience possible to our community.
For roles listed as New York, Cambridge, Palo Alto, and Bangalore, we invite you to work from one of our vibrant community-focused offices. We also support remote work for employees based in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands depending on the role and needs of the team.