Data & Analytics Team

Creating and delivering data-driven solutions.

Our mission is to own the creation and delivery of impactful data-driven solutions that are integral to the success of our partners and the business.

You can find our team working on:

  • Collaborating with data creators across the organization to ingest and connect complex, disparate datasets from throughout our customers' lifecycles
  • Maintaining and expanding the centralized data platform and its mechanisms for delivering data to the organization
  • Partnering with business stakeholders to identify opportunities for the application of advanced statistical and machine learning methods to produce models and prescriptive data that result in better decisions by people or systems
  • Developing strong partnerships with key decision-making business stakeholders
  • Serving as data experts and advocates during both strategic planning and day-to-day operations
  • Generating data-based guidance and recommendations that grow our business

What we look for:

Candidates who are motivated by creating change with data through tools, models, and visualizations. We strive to approach problems with curiosity and empathy, and make measurable impact for our customers and business.

open quoteOur goal is to ask and answer actionable questions using data. We succeed when our Analysts, Engineers, and Data Scientists work together to surface a new data set, figure out what the data is saying, and help teams across the company make informed decisions about the path forward.close quote

Anna Glander

Data Engineer

